Donnie Wahlberg leaves IHOP waitress $2,020 as part of tip challenge
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - “New Kids on the Block” star Donnie Wahlberg made one server’s year with a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP.
Jenny McCarthy, Wahlberg’s wife, shared a photo of the receipt with the hefty tip.
“.@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge,” the tweet said.
Wahlberg wrote “Thanks Bethany” and “Happy New Year, 2020 Tip Challenge” with a smiley face on the receipt.
The challenge for the new year is to tip a server with any amount that symbolizes 2020.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.