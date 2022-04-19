Donations from Northern Virginia being sent to Ukrainian refugees

Families in Northern Virginia are stepping up to help asylum seekers fleeing war-torn regions in Ukraine.

A month ago, FOX 5 first told you about leaders in Northern Virginia calling on residents to donate coats, blankets, and even socks.

That’s exactly what folks did – by the bundles.

New and gently used coats, blankets, socks, gloves, and more are being packed and shipped across Europe to refugees escaping the war in Ukraine.

Many, only have the clothes on their back and a few items in one bag.

Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey shared pictures with FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis showing all the donations ready to go to refugees.

It’s mostly clothing, but you can also see sleeping bags and other essentials.

Bailey says the mission was spearheaded by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which set up drop-off donation sites across the area.

The drive began March 23rd and ended April 18th.

Hopefully, Bailey says, the conflict is resolved but if it’s not and more donations are needed, they’ll call on residents to step up again. Right now, donations are being delivered to a central location for sorting and boxing.

The items will be shipped in the coming days.