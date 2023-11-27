Donate: Help FOX 5 and Hyundai Pack a Palisades with toys for local children with cancer

It's the giving season so please join FOX 5 and Hyundai as we Pack a Palisades for children in the hospital.

FOX 5 viewers can visit their local area Hyundai dealership and bring a new unwrapped toy to help Pack a Palisade with gifts for kids at Georgetown Lombardi undergoing pediatric cancer treatment.

In addition to the gifts, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will donate $25,000 to Georgetown Lombardi to help support children undergoing pediatric cancer treatment and their families.

FOX 5 will help deliver the toys to the children on Dec. 20.

To find a Hyundai dealer near you, click here.