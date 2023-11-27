Expand / Collapse search

Donate: Help FOX 5 and Hyundai Pack a Palisades with toys for local children with cancer

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Stuff a Santa Fe toys delivered to the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Fox 5’s Claire Anderson visited the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center with Dr. Gary Kupfer, Dr. Aykut Uren and Alexandria Hyundai's Kevin Reilly as the toys from Stuff a Santa Fe were delivered to children at the hospital.

WASHINGTON - It's the giving season so please join FOX 5 and Hyundai as we Pack a Palisades for children in the hospital.

FOX 5 viewers can visit their local area Hyundai dealership and bring a new unwrapped toy to help Pack a Palisade with gifts for kids at Georgetown Lombardi undergoing pediatric cancer treatment.

In addition to the gifts, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will donate $25,000 to Georgetown Lombardi to help support children undergoing pediatric cancer treatment and their families.

FOX 5 will help deliver the toys to the children on Dec. 20. 

To find a Hyundai dealer near you, click here.