Donate: Help FOX 5 and Hyundai Pack a Palisades with toys for local children with cancer
WASHINGTON - It's the giving season so please join FOX 5 and Hyundai as we Pack a Palisades for children in the hospital.
FOX 5 viewers can visit their local area Hyundai dealership and bring a new unwrapped toy to help Pack a Palisade with gifts for kids at Georgetown Lombardi undergoing pediatric cancer treatment.
In addition to the gifts, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will donate $25,000 to Georgetown Lombardi to help support children undergoing pediatric cancer treatment and their families.
FOX 5 will help deliver the toys to the children on Dec. 20.
To find a Hyundai dealer near you, click here.