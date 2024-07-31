Dominion Energy addresses electrical grid concerns at community meeting

Dominion Energy is hosting several community meetings, including one in Loudoun County to address electrical grid concerns.

The company is set to hear concerns about the electrical grid and present potential solutions to meet customer energy needs. Dominion says it’s working with state, county, and local community leaders to develop solutions for new electric infrastructure in the northeastern Loudoun and Ashburn areas.

The electric company says these investments will enhance the local electric grid and improve reliability for all customers.

It's been communicated to FOX 5 that residents’ concerns are focused on massive power lines across several neighborhoods.

Dominion says it’s in the early stages of an important electric transmission infrastructure project. The company plans to listen to the community’s feedback at tonight’s meeting which is the second of three meetings planned this week.