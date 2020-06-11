DOJ, protesters criticizing Montgomery County COVID-19 restrictions

The Department of Justice is warning Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich that his COVID-19 restrictions aren’t fair to churches – especially after large social justice rallies in Bethesda.

Protesters rallied in Rockville today – calling on the county executive to speed up reopening.

These protesters say there’s continuing frustration over the slower pace of reopening in Montgomery County – as opposed to the rest of Maryland.

Maryland is expanding phase 2 of its reopening process on Friday – but Montgomery County has delayed the process.

Elrich says it’s possible that phase 2 could start in the suburban D.C. county between June 15 and June 19, but he would not commit to an exact date.

Protesters say given the improved metrics, Elrich is dragging his feet on reopening at a time when businesses are struggling to survive.

“The government is actually, close to tyranny right now,” one protester said on Thursday.

“What Marc Elrich is doing. Is it based on science? or is it based on opinion? And I do believe my opinion is it’s based on ‘opinion’ when you consider some of his responses to our remarks,” said Reopen Montgomery MD organizer Sue Seboda.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice slapped the County Executive with a letter, saying he’s violated his own executive order forbidding gatherings larger than 10 people, but allowing a June 2 social justice rally at Bethesda Library with hundreds of people.

The DOJ noted that churches are banned from full services under Elrich’s order, and wrote that he must now amend his policy to protest freedom of religion as well.

FOX 5 asked Elrich if the protests against the COVID-19 restrictions have made na impact. The county executive says they have not.

“I don’t believe in trading human life against money. I just think that’s a bad bargain. So we’ve made really hard decisions. That protest didn’t influence what we’re doing because we have always said as conditions improve we will continue to open up and that’s exactly what we’re doing now,” Elrich said.

Elrich says he was puzzled by the demonstrators’ accusations regarding his motivations for slowing the reopening process.

He says, as a government official, he needs to get businesses reopened so the county can start collecting tax money to pay for services.

FOX 5 reached out to his office for a reaction to the DOJ letter. Elrich’s office has not responded.

