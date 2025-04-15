LIVE: Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, DOJ to appear before MD judge

Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia are telling a Maryland judge that the Trump administration should, at the very least, be required to formally request his return from El Salvador.

Department of Justice attorneys are set to appear before Judge Paula Xinis in Greenbelt — alongside counsel for Abrego Garcia — as the DOJ continues to push back on a court order that would require them to help facilitate his return.

The judge is also considering whether to hold former Trump officials in contempt of court over the issue.

READ MORE: Maryland senator says he’ll travel to El Salvador if Abrego Garcia isn’t released

The backstory:

Trump administration officials said Garcia was deported last month following 2019 accusations by Maryland police that he was an MS-13 gang member. Garcia denied the claim and was never charged with a crime, according to his attorneys.

A federal judge ruled Garcia should be allowed back, a decision unanimously upheld by the Supreme Court last week.

Trump administration officials on Monday dismissed efforts to bring Garcia back, saying the decision rested with El Salvador.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said he lacked the authority to authorize Garcia’s return, calling the idea "preposterous" and likening it to an attempt to "smuggle a terrorist into the United States."