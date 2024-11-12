DOJ drops firearms charges against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

Charges have been dropped against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, who had been facing federal firearms charges.

The Department of Justice abruptly dismissed the case, which accused Jenkins of conspiring with a local gun range owner to fraudulently obtain machine guns using his department’s letterhead.

Prosecutors claimed that Jenkins had worked with Robert Krop, owner of The Machine Gun Nest in Frederick, to bypass federal requirements for importing or manufacturing machine guns.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the charges were dismissed, Jenkins said the experience had been "pure hell" for him and his family. He described the ordeal as both "malicious" and "political," comparing the case against him to President-elect Donald Trump's "near miss" assassination attempt.

Reflecting on his experience as a criminal defendant, Jenkins said it has impacted his perspective on policing.

"You know what it makes you think? I’ve never been on this side, but I’ve always respected [the process]. I go back to the way I policed in my career. I never charged anybody that I did not truly believe that I couldn’t convict through evidence. This has given me a whole new outlook on things," he said, adding that he has tried to be "gracious" throughout the experience.

The decision to drop the charges against Jenkins came just two weeks after Krop was acquitted on all related charges.

Prosecutors had alleged that Jenkins and Krop collaborated to forge documents to obtain the machine guns for personal financial gain, but a Maryland jury found Krop not guilty on all five counts last month.

Since the charges were filed, Jenkins took a five-month hiatus from his role but reinstated himself as sheriff in August of last year.

Jenkins has served in his elected position throughout the legal process.

FOX 5 reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland, which declined to comment.

Legal analysts suggest the prosecution’s failure to secure a conviction against Krop likely influenced the decision to drop charges against Jenkins.