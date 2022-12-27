Dog thief wanted for armed robbery in NW DC

Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say stole a dog in Northwest D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives have released photos of a suspect in an armed robbery from the evening of Dec. 26.

Surveillance photos from an armed robbery in NW D.C. Photo via Metro PD.

Police say the suspect approached a victim with a gun in the 800 block of Otis Place in Northwest D.C. around 10:45 p.m. on Monday. The suspect demanded the victim's dog and then fled the scene.

The victim’s dog was recovered and is in good health, according to police.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Metropolitan Police Department asks that anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of this incident to call police at (202) 727-9099.