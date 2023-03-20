Dog stolen from front porch reunited with owner: Prince George’s County police

A dog stolen from the front porch of a District Heights home has been reunited with his owner, according to Prince George’s County Police.

The five-year-old Dachshund named Canelo was dognapped on March 6 around 5:35 a.m. In a video released by police, a woman can be seen walking onto the porch, approaching the pup and appearing to pet Canelo before taking off.

A second suspect is also believed to be involved in the dognapping.

Police have not indicated if any suspects have been arrested. If you have any information on this incident, police are asking you to please call 301-516-5230.