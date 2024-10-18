Dog spotted on top of Great Pyramid of Giza returns safely to the bottom

A dog that had scaled the Great Pyramid of Giza has returned safely to the bottom.

According to Storyful, video of the dog was captured at the ancient landmark in Al Haram, Egypt on Tuesday, October 15.

Watch: Paraglider spots dog on top of Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt

The dog had previously been spotted on top of the pyramid by a paraglider.

Video taken by Marshall Mosher shows the dog scampering back down the pyramid. In the video, someone can be heard asking "Are you kidding me?"