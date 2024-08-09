Dog shot and killed by MPD amidst investigation

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A dog was shot and killed by a D.C. police officer in Northeast D.C. Tuesday morning.

MPD officials say a detective knocked on the door of Tijuana Whipple's home on Minnesota Ave NE around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday to follow up on an ongoing investigation. The police report says the dog bit his left foot twice, and then charged towards him. The detective then shot his service pistol, according to the report.

Whipple told FOX 5 DC police didn't tell her why they were at her residence. She says her dog barked twice, then police shot and killed her dog.

MPD did not confirm the ongoing investigation they were following up on. MPD also told FOX 5 DC that there was no body camera video of the incident.