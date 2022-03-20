Dog helps Ukraine’s Emergency Service clear explosive devices

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine paid homage to a dog who’s helping detect bombs in the city of Chernihiv amid the ongoing Russian invasion and attacks.

The agency, which manages a variety of branches of the Ukrainian government such as civil defense and rescue, said the dog has helped emergency service workers clear explosive devices since the beginning of Russia’s attacks.

In the video, the small pup is seen being fitted with a special vest before hopping into the car with the handler. He rides along in the front seat.

He’s then seen walking through a field, sniffing various locations.

The service said, "Our militant dog, the mascot of Chernihiv pyrotechnicians continues to serve," according to a translation. "Since the beginning of the war, he and SES sappers have cleared almost 90 explosive devices."

The war has carried on for more than four weeks now.

Chernihiv, a city about 100 miles northwest of Kyiv and closer to the Belarus-Russian border, faced a heavy Russian air attack and ground fire attack on March 16 and 17.

At least 53 people were brought to morgues in a 24 hour period. the local governor, Viacheslav Chaus, told Ukrainian TV Thursday. The State Department later confirmed an American citizen was one of the victims.

The department did not immediately identify him, but FOX 9 News identified him as Jimmy Hill, a 68-year-old man born in Minnesota.

Hill was at least the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the conflict, after the killing of journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud last week.

A FOX News cameraman was killed last week when a team of journalists in a vehicle were struck by oncoming fire.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.