DMX on life support but reportedly deteriorating

Rapper DMX is still on life support but his condition is deteriorating at White Plains Hospital, according to his longtime manager and close friend Craig Brodhead.

Brodhead told FOX 5's Lisa Evers that he left the hospital late Thursday evening after spending time with the rapper.

He says that because of DMX's condition, it's unlikely he will survive past Friday.

Tests performed on DMX to assess his organ function, including his brain, showed that there was no improvement from when he was brought into the hospital last Friday night, Evers learned.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, suffered from a heart attack and apparent drug overdose. He was reportedly deprived of oxygen for about 30 minutes.

Fans of the 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper have kept a vigil outside of the hospital as they hold out hope for a recovery.

The family was expected to release a statement on Friday.

EP of DMX's 'Prayer' tracks released