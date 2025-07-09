DMV school districts face teacher shortages ahead of new school year

The Brief Districts across the DMV are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before the new school year, with thousands of openings statewide in Maryland alone, especially in special education.

Stafford County and Prince George’s County are actively recruiting, with Stafford cutting vacancies through boosted retention efforts and PGCPS hosting a major hiring event with over 3,200 candidates registered.

D.C. Public Schools reports strong teacher retention and one of the highest compensation rates in the nation, with only about 13% of teaching positions currently unfilled.

The head of Maryland's teacher's union said every county in the state is dealing with vacancies - and if the positions aren't filled, that means your kids may see more crowded classrooms.

"Any opening means that there are young people who may not have a qualified teacher in the fall and we don't want that," said Paul Lemle, president of the Maryland State Education Association (MSEA).

Lemle said there are too many vacancies across the board - and there would frankly be more if they weren't battling tighter school budgets, meaning districts are deciding not to hire for certain positions - and just deal with larger class sizes.

"We very much want people to come in to teaching, we want federal workers who are displaced by the policies of the administration to consider teaching, but definitely that shortage is a real thing with thousands of vacancies in Maryland," Lemle said.

Special education teachers are one of the most in need.

Some things they are doing in Maryland to try to attract educators is having a starting salary of $60,000 a year and making provisional hires - so you can have your Bachelor's degree and then get teacher training and certified while you teach.

Moving down to the Commonwealth - Stafford County Public Schools in Virginia looking to hire nearly 100 teaching roles and 20 specialists like counselors.

Teacher salaries start at just around $50,600 a year there.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel Smith said they've worked to boost recruitment efforts this year and are seeing it pay off. This time last year, there were 139 open positions to be filled.

"We're feeling actually really good about where we are right now, we've known about the national teacher shortage - it's not a surprise to us - so we've done a number of things with recruitment and really retention - taking care of our people here in Stafford that's helped us. Our retention rate is up," Dr. Smith explained.

In Prince George's County, there is actually a hiring palooza Wednesday, July 9 at Henry Wise High School.

In a statement, a PGCPS spokesperson told Fox 5:

Each year, Prince George’s County Public Schools aims to hire approximately 1,000 educators to support our 200 schools and 10,000-member teacher workforce. More than 3,200 candidates are registered for today’s systemwide hiring event — a strong indicator of interest in joining our team and promising step toward meeting our hiring goals for the upcoming school year.

Below is a statement from D.C. Public Schools:

"Ahead of School Year 2025-2026, there are approximately 147 vacancies out of 1146 positions. Under the leadership of Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chancellor Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, DC Public Schools (DCPS) has worked hard to ensure educators want to devote their skills and talents to the young people of our nation’s capital. DCPS retention remains high and the district consistently ranks among the highest in the country for compensation; a commitment continued in the mayor’s proposed Fiscal Year 2026 budget, which includes a 3 percent raise for teachers."