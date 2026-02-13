Crystal City Metro station to close for ten weekends starting Saturday

article

Beginning this weekend, the Crystal City Metro station will be closed and rail service between Pentagon City and Reagan National Airport will be suspended for ten weekends as construction begins to build a second entrance.

By the numbers:

Here are the ten weekends the Crystal City station will be closed and no trains will run from Pentagon City to Reagan National Airport:

Feb. 14-16, 2026 (three-day closure)

Feb. 21-22, 2026

Feb. 28-March 1, 2026

March 7-8, 2026

May 9-10, 2026

May 16-17, 2026

May 30-31, 2026

June 6-7, 2026

June 13-14, 2026

June 19-21, 2026 (three-day closure)

For three of those weekends, Reagan National Airport and Potomac Yard stations will also be closed:

March 7-8, 2026

May 9-10, 2026

May 16-17, 2026

The stations will reopen for a few weekends from mid-March through April for cherry blossom season.

What you can do:

There will be a free shuttle service between Pentagon City and Potomac Yard stations for all above weekends, and shuttles will extend to Braddock Road for the three weekends Reagan National Airport and Potomac Yard stations are closed.

Shuttles will operate every eight to ten minutes. Shuttle trips are expected to take about 20 minutes, depending on traffic.

What's next:

A second entrance at Crystal City Metro station is being built at 18th Street and Crystal Drive to "accommodate growing ridership at the station, support new development in the area, and play a key role in a broader effort to make Crystal City a walkable community," according to WMATA.

The entrance is expected to open in Summer 2027.