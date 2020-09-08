DMV parents wonder why child care can operate within school buildings but not regular teaching and learning

With so many kids in the DMV back to virtual learning only, some parents are still wondering, how can schools be safe for children enrolled in all-day child care if they are too risky for regular teaching and learning?

These pricey distance learning day cares have popped up in areas like Fairfax, Loudoun and Montgomery counties just to name a few.

Anna Schor of Montgomery County said Tuesday, that she had to put one of her two kids into private school while the other continues to struggle with online learning.

“Schools closed on March 13th and they (Montgomery County Public Schools) had 6 months to plan some sort of re-entry in the schools,” Schor said.

Schor said that when she came to know about MCPS offering some of their school buildings to be used as child care but not for in-person classes, she says, she was confused.

“If it’s safe for BAR-T employees or for Kids After Hours to be present then why isn’t it safe for MCPS employees to be present? Why can’t they bring back a small group of kids?” asked Schor.

It’s a question FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan posed to Joe Richardson, CEO of Bar-T—a professional day care service that has been operating within the school system for many years.

“We are talking about much smaller numbers. We have different responsibilities than MCPS does in terms of taking care of kids,” Richardson explained.

He said that the state would only allow a maximum of 13 kids and two instructors within a limited space of two or three classrooms once they are able to begin operation projected for September 14.

Richardson said, the service would operate out of potentially 20 MCPS buildings as opposed to the 35 they were able to utilize during the last school year.

“We don’t have to provide transportation,” said Richardson.

“If MCPS wants the kids to come then they have to figure that out, we are allowed to put in different safety procedures that would be feasible for us but aren’t feasible for things on a grander scale.”

FOX 5 also spoke with Essie McGuire, associate superindent of operations for MCPS who explained to us how licensed childcare does not mean opening schools for instruction because those providers are following instruction from the Maryland State Department of Education.

“One of the issues for example with having multiple groups of students in a building is managing those common areas and making sure those groups can remain separated from each other,” said McGuire.

McGuire also said that the school system is working toward bringing special education and other small group programs, back into schools potentially later this fall.

Costs vary, but some programs can cost over $1,000 a month for all-day care. Some providers will accept state and county child-care vouchers that fund part or all of the cost.

Richardson said that BAR-T is working with community organizations to help sponsor high-risk children to come for free. In addition, the child care service is giving discounts to MCPS employees.