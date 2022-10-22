DMV mom raises awareness for bereavement support after infant loss through personal non-profit

Turning grief into purpose.

That’s the mission behind former Washington D.C public school teacher, Elizabeth O’ Donnell, who is helping moms like herself, deal with the grief of a stillbirth or pregnancy loss.

Saturday morning, her organization, Aaliyah in Action raised money in Northern Virginia to keep providing help and resources to parents during the grieving process.

About a dozen women, some of whom have experienced still birth or pregnancy loss came together to help raise money for the cause, one trampoline bounce at a time.

The fitness event is timely as October is infant and pregnancy loss awareness month.

O' Donnell, started the non-profit after her own experience of having a still birth of her daughter, Aaliyah.

"I lost my daughter December 1st, 2020, so stillborn at about 32 weeks but I immediately threw myself into advocacy," said O’Donnell.

Saturday morning, O’Donnell partnered with Xtendbarre Arlington where participants paid $30 to take part in raising money for the cause while jumping on a trampoline or taking a barre class.

"Not everyone is ready to jump into a support group or call up a therapist," O’Donnell went on to say, "so what are we doing in that mid-term? So I came up with this package which is small self care items."

Some of the bereavement support items include fuzzy socks, candles, a scented soap and herbal tea, all purchased from several DMV small businesses.

"If you are on your couch crying, inconsolable put on the fuzzy socks, light a candle, pour yourself a cup of tea. It’s not that it’s going to make you feel better but it’s from someone that also had those very same things," O’Donnell explained.

Anyone who either experienced stillbirth or knows someone who did, also placed butterfly decor on the fitness studio remembrance wall while walking away with an encouraging quote to honor and recognize an infant and pregnancy loss.

"My brother is supposed to come down from New York today but I was like ‘John, regardless, I have to go to this class because I have to support this cause’, because it’s a lonely thing," said Hannah Markell-Goldstein if Falls Church who shared her experience of a recent miscarriage.

Saturday’s fundraising event also brings attention to continuous advocacy for families who need extended leave for bereavement so they can process dealing with a stillbirth or pregnancy loss.

"I shared some of my personal experience on social media and it really caught the attention of the right people," O’Donnell said.

"The D.C council ended up passing an emergency bereavement bill to give parents who have experienced still birth ten days bereavement leave."

Aaliyah in Action continues to raise funds online and is accepting bids on auction items.

To learn more about the auction and Aaliyah in Action's mission click here.