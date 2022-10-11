DMV locals star in 'Tina' musical celebrating pop icon Tina Turner

A musical all about the life and legacy of pop icon Tina Turner called "Tina" is making its way to D.C. The role of Tina is so big, it takes two actresses to play it – and they both have ties to the DMV.

"I grew up in Virginia, was born and raised," says Naomi Rodgers, who is one of two actresses playing Tina Turner. "[I was a] military kid, moved to North Carolina, so I've kind of been traveling all my life. I believe Virginia gave me the roots of my southernness, of my Blackness."

Zurin Villanueva also plays Tina Turner and graduated from Howard University.

The actresses say having two people play the role of the main character helps them keep their energy up for their performances.

"We get to have those days off where we take a breath and we get to breathe because the story is so truthful and you don't want to wear out the person telling that story," says Rodgers.

The dynamic duo inspired our own Marissa Mitchell to have a little fun and channel her inner Tina. Marissa learned some choreography from the show from the actresses and learned more about their process for becoming such an iconic figure.

Watch the full interview above.