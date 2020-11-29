Disturbing video shows ‘stalker’ break into Hagerstown woman’s home

article

An unsettling video on social media appears to show the moment a man now facing stalking charges broke into a Hagerstown woman's home.

A woman named Hannah Viverette posted the video to Facebook after the break-in.

She says it happened last Sunday night while she was dancing in her apartment.

"As many people know, I love to dance. It is my outlet, my meditation, my safe place," Viverette wrote. "More than not, I am recording my movements on my phone."

But around 10:20 p.m. that night, Viverette said one of her neighbors climbed her balcony then walked into her apartment. The video captures Viverette's terrified shock.

Viverette says in her post that the suspect, 36-year-old Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, cut two feet of cord off Christmas lights wrapped around her balcony. She says she made the chilling discovery after the break-in.

"(Rodriguez-Gomez is a) man that has made a point to watch me and make many uncomfortable advances at me from a distance, for months now," Viverette wrote in the post. "For so long I brushed it off, assuming him to 'just be a creep.' It was the moment I came face to face with him at my door that I knew he was there to harm me."

Viverette says she lives across the street from Rodriguez-Gomez. She says Rodriguez-Gomez later falsely told police that Viverette invited him to her apartment.

"He admitted to climbing up on my balcony only because he thought I took his picture (right before he closed the door to leave)- but he of course told a very different story," Viverette wrote. "This cannot be the first attempt he’s ever made to act on stalker behavior."

36-year-old Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez now faces charges after the alleged break-in (Hagerstown Police Dept.)

Police in Hagerstown say they are using the video in their investigation, but stress Rodriguez-Gomez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Police say they arrested Rodriguez-Gomez on Tuesday and he now faces charges including stalking, two counts of burglary, 2nd-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

He is now out on bond.

Watch Viverette's video posted to Facebook below.

Viewer discretion advised: