Officials say discarded fireworks ignited a house fire in Aspen Hill that caused over $1 million in damage and left three family members out of their home.

First responders arrived to the home on Rosecroft Road near the Manor Country Club in Montgomery County.

Authorities say three people and a dog were displaced. None of the occupants were injured. One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Discarded fireworks ignite house fire in Aspen Hill causing over $1 million in damage: officials

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer, the residents were home at the time and were first alerted to the fire by an explosion outside.

Piringer said a plastic bag full of discarded fireworks ignited cardboard and other fireworks. It then spread to nearby shrubbery and other exterior combustibles, like siding.

A total of $1.25 million in damages was reported.