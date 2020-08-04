Expand / Collapse search

Dirt bike rider caught popping wheelies on Maryland highway

By Ayesha Khan
Published 
Unusual
FOX 5 DC

Dirt bike rider on DC highway

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan caught a person on a dirtbike popping wheelies and other tricks&nbsp;on a local highway.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - FOX 5's Ayesha Khan caught a person on a dirt bike popping wheelies and doing other tricks on a local highway on Tuesday evening. 

Ayesha says she was traveling back toward Montgomery County from Southern Maryland when she captured the video on Maryland's Route 5.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

She tweeted the video with the caption: "#DMV 'motorists' are another breed.