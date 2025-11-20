Dick Cheney funeral: Here's who is expected to attend

The Brief A funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney will be held in Washington on Thursday. Cheney died on Nov. 3 at age 84 from complications due to pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. Former President George W. Bush will speak at Cheney's funeral. Other



Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney will be laid to rest on Thursday after a funeral in Washington, D.C.

Here's everything we know about the service:

When is Dick Cheney's funeral?

What we know:

Cheney's funeral will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, Nov. 20. The service is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

The former VP died on Nov. 3 at age 84 from complications due to pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to a statement from Cheney's family obtained by the Associated Press.

FOX 5 will be live-streaming the event on the FOX 5 DC YouTube page, the FOX LOCAL app and fox5dc.com.

Who will be at Dick Cheney's funeral?

Cheney's family will be at Thursday's service, as will former President Joe Biden and former President George W. Bush, who will be one of several people speaking at the event.

All four living former vice presidents are expected to attend: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore and Dan Quayle.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were not invited to the funeral, according to reports. Vance is attending a fireside chat with Breitbart's Matt Boyle Thursday morning ahead of the funeral. The White House is expected to hold a press briefing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Cheney was an outspoken critic of Trump after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, going so far as to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Cheney's oldest daughter, Liz Cheney, was one of the leaders in the investigation into Trump after Jan. 6.

The cathedral said that Thursday's service is only open to those with an invitation.

Who will speak at Dick Cheney's funeral?

Several of Cheney's family members and friends will offer tribute at his funeral on Thursday.

Former President George W. Bush, under whom Cheney served as VP, will speak, along with Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University, and Pete Williams the former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs in George H. W. Bush's administration.

Cheney's eldest daughter, Liz Cheney, and his grandchildren will also be delivering remarks.

Other speakers on Thursday will include:

The Most Reverend Sean Rowe, Presiding Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church

The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National Cathedral (will offer the homily)

The Reverend Canon Jan Naylor Cope, Provost, Washington National Cathedral

The Reverend Canon Rosemarie Logan Duncan, Canon Precentor, Washington National Cathedral

The Reverend Joshua D. Armstrong-Walters, Rector, St. John’s Episcopal Church

Who is Dick Cheney?

Cheney was the 46th Vice President of the United States under President George W. Bush. Prior to becoming the VP, Cheney served under three other U.S. presidents, including George H.W. Bush, as Secretary of Defense, as White House chief of staff under Gerald Ford and as a White House staffer in Richard Nixon's administration.

Cheney also served for his home state of Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 to 1989.

Cheney may be most well-known for his role in the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, amid claims of weapons of mass destruction.

Who is Dick Cheney's family?

Cheney married his wife Lynne Cheney in 1964. Together they have two daughters, Mary and Elizabeth, and six grandchildren.

Elizabeth, who goes by Liz, was the former U.S. representative for the state of Wyoming in Congress, just like her father before her. Mary Cheney is a corporate political advisor and a member of Georgetown University's Advisory Board.