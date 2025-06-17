DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized in DC following 'allergic reaction'

article

The Brief Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was hospitalized on Tuesday. A DHS spokesperson says it was due to an allergic reaction. They add that she is "alert and recovering."



Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a hospital in the D.C. area Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Noem was taken to the hospital for an apparent allergic reaction, according to a DHS spokesperson.

"Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering," they said in a statement.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear what caused Noem's allergic reaction or how long she could be hospitalized.

Who is Kristi Noem?:

Kristi Noem is the head of the Department of Homeland Security, nominated by President Donald Trump.

Noem, is a two-term South Dakota governor and former U.S. congresswoman. She replaced former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was so vilified by Republicans angry at the number of migrants crossing the country's southern border that they impeached him in early 2024.

Noem is a long-time Trump supporter and has largely stayed in line with the administration's immigration policies, authorizing sweeping raids and widespread arrests across the U.S.

Recent incident:

Noem was in the spotlight last week after U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) was physically shoved out of a DHS news conference at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, where she was speaking to address the ongoing demonstrations protesting President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Padilla, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, was then let go and led to a private room where he reportedly spoke with Noem for about 10 minutes. After the news conference, outside the federal building, Noem addressed what happened.

"If he would have reached out and identified himself and let us know who he was and wanted to talk," she said, trailing off. "His approach was something I don't think was appropriate at all."

As for the larger immigration issue, Noem said that she and Padilla both agree that agents should be "going after violent criminals and those that perpetuate violence."