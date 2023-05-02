Developer, residents meet to address Prince William Digital Gateway plans and concerns

Officials with one of the two companies hoping to build the Prince William Digital Gateway will meet with residents to explain their plans and address concerns Tuesday.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says QTS wants to develop the project. Last week the company gave a glimpse into their plans via renderings that they'll be sharing with residents during the community event.

QTS says they plan to build about 16 buildings on over 850 acres as part of their portion of the gateway project.

Their renderings show the data center's facade and also plans to preserve the areas historical and cultural aspects with open space programs, a walking trail network, and interpretive sites.

The plans also show Pageland Lane's expansion from its current two lanes to four lanes.

QTS says their overall plan will bring jobs and money to the county, as well as preserve the historical significance and aesthetic beauty of the area. But many residents don't agree.

They fear their quality of life will be affected negatively and they have been protesting against the data centers for months.

Meanwhile, QTS and Compass, the other data company looking to build the part of gateway, still need rezoning permits from the county in order for their data center projects to happen.

The community engagement event begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Haymarket Hilton Garden Inn. More information can be found online.