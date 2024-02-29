Detectives seek suspects in gun store burglary on Richmond Highway

Fairfax County detectives are searching for two suspects who they said burglarized a gun store in Hybla Valley.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning at H&F Arms on Richmond Highway.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspects, both dressed in dark clothing. They’re believed to have stolen six handguns and two airsoft pistols before leaving the store.

Photo via Fairfax County Police Department

"Certainly, any time a gun store is burglarized and a number of guns go missing, it’s going to be high profile," said Sgt. Jacob Pearce. "It’s going to be high on our priorities list as a department. It’s going to be definitely a concerning event that happens within the community."

Management at H&F Arms declined to comment Thursday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to please call the Mount Vernon District Station at 703-360-8400.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.