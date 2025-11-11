Despite shutdown nearing end, travel chaos continues as FAA requires airlines to reduce flights

The Brief The federal government has now been shut down for 42 days. It’s been causing severe frustration for travelers as the FAA plans to cut air traffic by 10% to alleviate pressure on air traffic controllers. Despite the shutdown nearing an end, the travel troubles will likely continue as airlines reorganize flights in the coming week.



It’s day five of travel chaos at airports across the country.

Air traffic controllers are now missing their second paycheck, and the delays and cancellations are stacking up at D.C. area airports as FAA flight restrictions ramp up.

The FAA required airlines to reduce flight operations by 6% and that's the case, even as the government gets ready to reopen.

By the numbers:

At Reagan National Tuesday evening, there were 118 delays and 42 canceled flights.

At BWI, there were 36 delays and 27 cancellations.

And Dulles saw 108 delays and 32 cancellations.

Trump administration stance:

President Donald Trump has slammed air traffic controllers who have called out during the government shutdown.

Those employees have been mandated to be on the job for 10-hour shifts, six days a week — all without getting paid.

FOX 5 heard from the air traffic controllers' union that many have been forced to take on second jobs like driving for Uber just to make ends meet.

"I'm concerned on day one we're not going to have controllers come back into the towers right away, I'm asking them to do that. President Trump has asked them to do that, it is their job and they will be paid, but it might not be immediate that they come back in," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Big picture view:

More than 1,100 flights have been canceled around the nation and a lot of planes, right now, aren't where they're supposed to be for their normal routes.

That means that even if the government reopens soon, it's going to take some time for air travel to get back to normal.