Designer sneakers stolen from DC apartment ransacked by thief caught on camera: police

Authorities say designer sneakers and other accessories worth thousands of dollars were stolen when thieves busted into a D.C. apartment unit over the weekend.

Police were called to the 700 block of Peabody Street in northwest Washington early Saturday where they said the suspects forced their way in through the apartment’s basement door and ransacked the home.

According to a police report, the thieves stole a pair of white Gucci shoes valued at $850 and a second pair valued at $700. A silver Prada coat worth $1,500, a black Gucci bag valued at $700, and a paycheck for $1,068 were also taken.

One of the suspects was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099, or text the Department's tip line at 50411. A reward of $10,000 is being offered in the case.