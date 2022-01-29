Deputies arrest suspect in attempted child abduction in Stafford County

Deputies in Stafford County, Virginia arrested and charged a suspect wanted for attempted child abduction.

34-year-old Steven Williams was taken into custody early Saturday morning after a brief barricade situation. He faces one count of abduction.

According to authorities, at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Williams grabbed a 9-year-old girl as she was walking home from a bus stop. He then took her to a vehicle on Basswood Drive in the Embrey Mill neighborhood, but she was able to get out of the car and run away.

Investigators say they were able to identify Williams thanks to a photo of his car provided by the public.

After learning his address, deputies arrived at his house late Friday night, but Williams refused to come out and a barricade occurred.

Police first tried to convince Williams to come out by talking to him, and then used chemicals to flush him out. But after both of those tactics failed, a K-9 unit was sent into the house, and Williams was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.