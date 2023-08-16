Expand / Collapse search

'Depp v Heard': A Netflix documentary exploring the tumultuous trial that captured the nation

By Sylvia Mphofe
FOX 5 DC

Amber Heard settles Johnny Depp's defamation case

Actress Amber Heard announced Monday that she has settled her defamation claim against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

WASHINGTON - Netflix is releasing a documentary that will explore the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case.

‘Depp v. Heard’ is taking a deep dive into the trial that captured Hollywood and created a whirlwind online. This three-part series will feature the testimonies from both Depp and Heard side-by-side and give more insight on case.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial verdict: What happens if there is an appeal

FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow breaks down what the next steps would be if the legal teams for Amber Heard or Johnny Depp chose to appeal the jury's defamation ruling that awarded Depp $10.35 million and Heard $2 million in damages.

The trial broke the internet in real-time and prompted a new case in public opinion, with misinformation escalating and running rampart. 

Depp sued Heard after a Washington Post op-ed Heard wrote in 2018 where she refers to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The trial took place in Fairfax last spring and ended with a jury siding with Depp, awarding him $15 million. However, the same jury also found Depp liable for a portion of Heard's counterclaim, awarding her $2 million. 

Heard filed an appeal a month after the verdict. She decided to drop the appeal shortly after and settle with Depp.

