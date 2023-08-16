'Depp v Heard': A Netflix documentary exploring the tumultuous trial that captured the nation

Netflix is releasing a documentary that will explore the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case.

‘Depp v. Heard’ is taking a deep dive into the trial that captured Hollywood and created a whirlwind online. This three-part series will feature the testimonies from both Depp and Heard side-by-side and give more insight on case.

The trial broke the internet in real-time and prompted a new case in public opinion, with misinformation escalating and running rampart.

Depp sued Heard after a Washington Post op-ed Heard wrote in 2018 where she refers to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The trial took place in Fairfax last spring and ended with a jury siding with Depp, awarding him $15 million. However, the same jury also found Depp liable for a portion of Heard's counterclaim, awarding her $2 million.

Heard filed an appeal a month after the verdict. She decided to drop the appeal shortly after and settle with Depp.