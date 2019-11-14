Department of Justice won’t pursue criminal civil rights charges against Park Police in Bijan Ghaisar case

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it will not pursue criminal civil rights charges in connection with the death of Bijan Ghaisar – a man who was shot to death by U.S. Park Police in the fall of 2017.

According to the department, prosecutors can’t “prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the two officers committed willful violations of the applicable federal criminal civil rights statute when they shot Mr. Ghaisar.”

Ghaisar’s family filed a civil suit against the officers, Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard, in August 2018.

The officers say they acted in self defense.

Ghaisar was pursued by the officers that night after the 25-year-old McLean accountant left the scene of an accident.

Police dashcam video shows Ghaisar flee multiple times as they pursued him down the George Washington Parkway.

He was unarmed when police unloaded their weapons into his vehicle.

Ghaisar died at the hospital, 10 days after he was shot by Park Police.

Police have not revealed what prompted them to fire on Ghaisar.

