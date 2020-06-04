Demonstrators weather the storms in DC on seventh night of protests

Severe storms did not stop hundreds for gathering to demand social justice reform for another consecutive night in the nation's capital.

The law enforcement presence at the Lincoln Memorial, where protesters gathered, was much smaller than it had been near the White House during the previous nights’ demonstrations.

Tomora Wright, 29, of Washington, said her parents were concerned that she was coming down to protest but she wasn’t worried. “I know that my people are peaceful and I’m not scared to be around people who believe in the same thing, the same cause. I definitely felt the need to come down here and protest in solidarity.”

She wants to see the killers of George Floyd brought to justice but also reopening of past cases such as Sandra Bland in Texas. “These are unimaginable times."

Demonstrators peacefully protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd at the Lincoln Memorial, on June 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)