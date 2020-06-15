Demonstrators stage a sit-in outside Wilson Building after DC police hearing

The DC City Council Committee on Public Safety and the Judiciary held a routine public hearing for the D.C. police budget on Monday — the turnout was anything but routine.

Now, demonstrators have staged a sit-in outside of the Wilson Building at Freedom Plaza. People are camping out for 36 hours to get their point across.

RELATED: DC Council passes emergency police reform bill

At last year’s police budget hearing 25 people testified; compare that to 16,000 people who submitted some form of testimony for today’s hearing — emails, calls, and those who were able to get in —speaking live on the committee's Zoom. Overwhelmingly, they are calling for some form of defunding the police.

The virtual hearing was hosted by Ward 6 councilmember Charles Allen and spanned more than five hours.

Before the hearing, 500 people signed up, but only 90 were able to get time to speak. Only a small handful advocated for more funding for police.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, dozens of people brought up the names of three men who died during confrontations with D.C. police in the past several years.

In May 2018, 22-year-old Jeffrey Price died after colliding with an MPD cruiser on his dirt bike. Police have said he was on the wrong side of the road but his family has filed a lawsuit saying officers intentionally or negligently used the cruiser to stop Price.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

His uncle Jay Brown says they are still waiting for the body camera video. He believes the police budget should be cut with money re-allocated to crime prevention services.

Brown says there is a need for officers on the streets, but change is necessary.

The demonstrators will be spending the night in Freedom Plaza demanding that the DC Council reject the proposed $18.5 million increase to the police budget and defund the MPD in a substantial way.

The committee will vote on June 25 with a full council vote on July 7.