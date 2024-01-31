Demi Moore addresses Bruce Willis' dementia battle: 'He's doing very well'

article

Demi Moore is continuing to stand by Bruce Willis’ side as he suffers from dementia.

The "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" actress candidly spoke out about her ex-husband’s health battle, as she gave an update on his current condition.

"I think, given the givens, he's doing very well," Moore shared on "Good Morning America."

"What I'll say is what I say to my children, which is it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold onto what isn't," she added. "Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

Moore and Willis have remained close since their divorce in 2000, often coming together to support their three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. The family regularly posts snaps of them hanging out on their social media accounts. The two were married for 13 years.

The "Ghost" actress has stood by Willis' side as he battles frontotemporal dementia or FTD, which the family announced last year.

Moore previously encouraged other families struggling with dementia to "let go."

When asked, "What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia?" Moore replied on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show, "When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present.

"Take in the joy… the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not."

Willis announced he was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, prompting the actor to retire. In March 2023, the Willis family shared that his condition had developed into frontotemporal dementia.

His family continues to support the "Die Hard" star as he battles dementia and consistently shares special moments with him on social media.

Moore has a good relationship with Willis' current wife, Emma Heming. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop)

Earlier this month, Willis' daughter Scout rang in the New Year by reflecting on 2023. She posted a series of photos, including one where she tightly holds onto her father.

Scout, 32, is seen smiling and hugging her father, while he places his hands on her head. He is seen wearing a towel, as he displays his body tattoos. A beam of sunlight shined on the sweet father-daughter duo.

Meanwhile, Willis’ wife Emma Heming recently shared a major milestone with the beloved actor and noted the holidays and anniversaries can be especially challenging.

In December, the couple celebrated more than a decade of love in their relationship, as Emma shared sweet photos of the two tightly embracing and kissing one another.

"16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows," she posted on Instagram .

Heming and Bruce were originally married in 2009 but celebrated a vow renewal in 2019 with all his children and even his ex-wife Moore.

