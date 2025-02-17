Delta plane upside-down after Toronto crash; all passengers 'accounted for'

The Brief A Delta plane crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport after arriving from Minneapolis. At least eight of the 80 people aboard were injured, and airport operations are currently shut down. The cause of the crash is unknown, and emergency teams are on the scene.



A Delta Airlines plane was involved in a crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada Monday.

Footage shared by Canada's CTV television network showed the plane upside-down with first responders spraying water on the aircraft.

"Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis," the airport said in a tweet. "Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for."

Toronto plane crash

What we know:

The crash involved a Delta Air Lines CRJ-900. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement on Monday stating that the crash took place while the aircraft was landing.

Eighty people were on board at the time, and all were immediately evacuated. According to CTV, up to eight people were injured, according to paramedics.

The FAA also said that the flight was operated by Endeavor Air.

Airport workers also told the outlet they had shut down all arrivals and departures at this time.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear how badly hurt the passengers and crew might be.

And while it is not yet known if weather played a role in the crash, the incident happened as extreme cold and wintry conditions unfolded across the northern tier of the U.S. and in Canada. Winds were gusting to about 40 mph at the time of the crash, FOX Weather reported.

No snow was falling at the time, but the gusty winds were blowing around the more than 8 inches of snow that fell at the airport over the weekend.

A Delta Airlines jet came to rest upside down at Toronto's Pearson Airport (Image via CTV).

What they're saying:

"Delta is aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident," Delta said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "We are working to confirm any details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available."

Dig deeper:

Monday's incident is just the latest in a string of aviation incidents that has gripped the U.S. over the past several weeks.

Last month, an American Airlines jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided with an Army helicopter while coming in for a landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. There were no survivors.

A few days later, a medical transport jet with a child patient, her mother and four others aboard crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood shortly after takeoff, exploding in a fireball that engulfed several homes.

Last week, two crew members ejected from a Navy jet before it crashed off the San Diego coast and were quickly rescued by a sportfishing boat.

Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff late over the weekend from a small airport east of Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.