"Defeat the Mandates" rally happening in DC Sunday

Anti-vaccine activists from around the country are in D.C. Sunday for the "Defeat the Mandates" rally.

The group has planned a march from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial to oppose vaccine mandates.

Organizers say they are gathering together in peace and solidarity for the preservation of personal sovereignty and to stop medical coercion, discrimination and mandates.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Attendees are expected to meet at the Washington Monument before marching towards the Lincoln Memorial. Once at the memorial, musical performances and a series of speakers are expected to take the stage. The speakers featured will be anti-vaccine leaders, doctors, and civil rights activists and attorneys. Notable names include Bret Weinstein, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Dr. Robert Malone.

More than 6,000 federal workers along with first responders are expected to attend the rally as well.

In preparation for the rally police in Washington have closed several roads including 17th Street between Independence Avenue and Constitution Avenue.

Police add that these closures are subject to change, so be sure to check the latest from D.C. Police on Twitter before heading to area.

Advertisement

The rally is expected to last until 2 p.m.