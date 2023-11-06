Deer-vehicle collisions rise when daylight saving time ends: study

The shift from daylight saving to standard time leads to a 16 percent spike in deer-vehicle collisions in the week following the switch, according to a study that suggests remaining in year-round daylight saving time could reduce deer-related traffic crashes, save money, and prevent deaths.

The November 2022 study in the journal Current Biology analyzed over one-million deer-vehicle collisions and 96 million hourly traffic observations across the United States.

It says the autumn clock change causes peak traffic volumes to shift from before sunset to shortly after dark – when automobile crashes involving deer are 14 times more likely to happen.

Permanent daylight saving time would reduce traffic after dark. The study says that would prevent 33 deaths, 2,054 injuries, 36,550 deer deaths, and $1.19 billion in collision costs each year.

In contrast, the study says permanent standard time would likely increase the number of collisions, and add an additional $2.39 billion in costs.

How likely are you to have an animal-related collision?

State Farm ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia by likelihood of drivers hitting deer and other animals.

D.C. is considered low-risk state and ranks last on the list. Maryland is a medium-risk state for animal collisions and ranked 28. Virginia and West Virginia are high-risk states for animal collisions. Virginia ranks ninth and West Virginia ranks number one.

Fairfax County offers these tips for motorists who encounter deer on the roadway:

- Watch for eye shine along roadsides. Immediately begin to slow vehicle if you spot a deer.

- Reduce speed and grasp steering wheel firmly with both hands. You never know when a deer will attempt to cross a road. Deer can be unpredictable animals.

- If deer is frozen on the road, reduce speed and flash your headlights. Deer can become mesmerized or blinded by bright steady lights.

- Never rely on hood whistles, car horns, or other devices to scare deer. Studies have shown these do not work.

- Never swerve to avoid deer on the road. Swerving can cause loss of control of your vehicle and greatly increase chance of more serious damage or injury.

- Take foot off brake at time of impact. This action reduces the likelihood of deer crashing through a windshield or windows upon impact.