As deer mating season begins, VDOT warns of increased danger on Virginia’s roads

With deer mating season underway, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is urging drivers to be extra cautious as deer activity on roads is expected to increase.

The heightened activity typically runs from mid-October through November, a period when deer are more likely to be seen crossing highways and neighborhood roads, particularly at dawn and dusk.

VDOT has emphasized the importance of drivers staying alert during this time to reduce the risk of collisions. According to VDOT, 42% of deer-related crashes in Virginia last year occurred in October and November. Deer-related crashes also increased by 20% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Virginia residents FOX 5 spoke to shared mixed views on how to handle encounters with deer on the road.

Fairfax County resident Christian Michel admitted to being unsure of the proper technique.

"I think I’ve been told to, well if it’s close, you’re supposed to speed up, aren’t you? So the car goes down, and the deer goes over? I could be wrong though," he said.

"I tend to just slow down. A lot of times, I’ll just come to a complete stop because I figure if there is one, there are many. I want them to finish crossing completely before I move on," shared Elise Moss, preferring caution.

VDOT advises drivers to reduce speed when spotting a deer and to remember that deer usually travel in groups, so if one deer is seen, others are likely nearby. Drivers should also use their high-beam headlights and honk the horn to scare deer away if necessary.

The most critical advice from VDOT: "Do not veer for deer." Swerving to avoid a deer can cause drivers to lose control and result in more severe accidents.

If a collision is unavoidable, VDOT recommends pulling off to the shoulder, turning on hazard lights, and staying inside the vehicle rather than exiting to check on the deer.

As daylight hours shorten and deer activity increases, particularly near wooded areas and streams, drivers are urged to stay vigilant to keep both themselves and the deer safe.