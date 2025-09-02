Death investigation underway in Prince George's County

article

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man died in Prince George's County on Monday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Darel Drive around 6:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was found outside suffering from trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

His cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.