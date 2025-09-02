Death investigation underway in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. - Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man died in Prince George's County on Monday evening.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Darel Drive around 6:30 p.m.
A 22-year-old man was found outside suffering from trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
His cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Prince George's County Police Department.