Expand / Collapse search

Death investigation underway in Prince George's County

By
Published  September 2, 2025 12:01pm EDT
Maryland
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • A man died in Prince George's County on Monday.
    • It is still unknown what led to his death.
    • The man's cause of death is also unknown.

SUITLAND, Md. - Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man died in Prince George's County on Monday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Darel Drive around 6:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was found outside suffering from trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

His cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Prince George's County Police Department.

MarylandNewsCrime and Public Safety