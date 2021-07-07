Death investigation underway at Prince George's County senior living facility

A death investigation is underway at a senior living facility in Prince George’s County.

Police were called to the Spellman House Apartments in the 4700 Berwyn House Road in College Park at 11:30 a.m. for a welfare check of an older adult male.

The senior resident was found dead on the property. Police are waiting for forensics to determine the manner of death.

Check back with FOX 5 for updates on this developing story.