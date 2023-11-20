Death investigation after teen reportedly suffers cardiac arrest near Arlington school: police

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a teen reportedly suffered cardiac arrest across from a school in Arlington.

Arlington County Police Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street near Wakefield High School around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

There they found a boy in his teens who was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the cause and manner of death has not yet been determined. Based on the preliminary investigation, police say the death does not appear suspicious and does not appear to be narcotics-related.

The investigation is continuing at this time.