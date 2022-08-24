Deadly Southeast DC shooting under investigation

A 24-year-old is dead after yet another violent night in Southeast D.C.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the shooting that left Chaquan Barbett, of Northeast, D.C. dead Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the site of the shooting on the 2300 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast around 9:34 p.m. and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services later transported Barbett to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.