Deadly shooting in Capitol Heights was not random, Prince George's County police say

Prince George’s County Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the shooting death of a 41-year-old man.

Officers were called to the 300 block Cedarleaf Avenue in the Capitol Heights area for a report of a shooting around 6:25 p.m. on March 5.

Upon arrival, they found Airmus Dillard suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect but at this time, they do not believe this was a random crime.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.