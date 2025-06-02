The Brief Deadly apartment fire prompts safety checks Victim rescued but later died Officials conducting smoke alarm inspections



The death of a man in an apartment fire in southeast Washington has prompted the D.C. Fire Department to provide fire safety information and conduct smoke alarm checks in the community.

Deadly apartment fire

What we know:

The fire broke out Sunday around 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of 23rd Street. Flames were visible on the second floor when firefighters arrived. The man was rescued from the apartment and transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Officials conduct safety checks

Officials will return to the neighborhood Monday to share fire safety tips and inspect smoke alarms in local residences.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Deadly DC apartment fire prompts safety checks in southeast (DC Fire and EMS Department)