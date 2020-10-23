Deadline to request absentee ballots for presidential election in Virginia is Friday

article

Virginia residents still have time to vote in the Nov. 3 election without going to the polls on Election Day.

Voters have until 5 p.m. Friday to request an absentee ballot.

VOTING IN VIRGINIA 2020: Everything you need to know county by county

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Nov. 6.

Voters can also drop off their ballots at their general registrar’s office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

In addition to regularly scheduled hours, local voter registration offices will be open for the next two Saturdays –– Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 –– for early in-person voting.

The final day for early in-person voting is Oct. 31.