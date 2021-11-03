Deadline for NFL to release documents regarding WFT's hostile workplace culture approaches

The deadline for the NFL to release documents and information regarding the Washington Football Team’s hostile workplace culture and the league’s handling of this matter is Thursday after members of Congress sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell requesting them last month.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, sent the letter on Oct. 21.

On July 1, 2021, the NFL announced the outcome of the WFT investigation in a press release, saying that "the workplace environment... particularly for women, was highly unprofessional," that "[b]ullying and intimidation frequently took place," and that "senior executives engaged in inappropriate conduct themselves."

The NFL did not disclose the full results of the investigation.

The league later took over that investigation and fined the team $10 million in July and said the culture at the club was "toxic" and ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues.

The Chairs have requested documents and information related to the investigations by November 4, 2021.

Congressman Gerry Connolly says he believes this is Congress' business because of the power and prestige of the NFL and the fact that some of the victims are his constituents.

He thinks hearings are a distinct possibility, especially since emails emerged highlighting sexist, racist and homophobic rhetoric.

