Dead vultures found in Maryland 'presumptively positive' for avian influenza

The Brief Dead vultures in Charles County tested presumptively positive for avian flu. Officials say public risk is low but warn against handling sick or dead birds. Poultry owners and hunters are urged to follow biosecurity protocols and report concerns.



Health officials say several dead vultures found in the La Plata area of Charles County have tested presumptively positive for avian influenza.

Vultures test positive

The Charles County Department of Health reports the public risk is low but urges residents not to touch dead or sick birds. Avian influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads rapidly among birds through nasal and eye secretions, droppings, and contaminated surfaces.

The virus can move between flocks, including wild birds, via infected poultry, equipment, and even the clothing and shoes of caretakers. It affects domestic birds like chickens, ducks, and turkeys, as well as wild species such as geese, shorebirds, and vultures.

Turkey vulture (Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Public urged to report

Maryland poultry producers and backyard flock owners are encouraged to report any signs of illness and follow strict biosecurity protocols. Hunters should take precautions when handling wild birds and avoid cross-contamination with domestic flocks.

Anyone who encounters a dead wild bird is asked to contact USDA Wildlife Services at 1-877-463-6497.