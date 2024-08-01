Dead dogs, 2 dozen other pets found in deplorable conditions at Loudoun County home

article

Loudoun County Animal Services is investigating an alleged dog training center where the remains of several dogs were found, as well as two dozen dogs and cats living in deplorable conditions.

The investigation began on July 25 after police were tipped off about the home on Sam Fred Road in Middleburg.

Humane law enforcement officers responded to the home where they found a number of dead dogs as well as 24 dogs and cats living in conditions that posed an immediate threat to their life, health and safety.

Investigators say the "White Columns K-9 Training" and "White Columns Australian Shepherds" were registered in connection to the home, and said that it also served as a pet boarding facility.

Loudoun County Animal Services is seeking information from anyone who may have sold dogs to or adopted dogs from the owner of this facility, or whose animals were being boarded at the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-777-0406 and ask to speak with a Humane Law Enforcement Officer or send an email to animals@loudoun.gov.

All of the animals found in the home are currently being held by LCAS pending a custody hearing in Loudoun County General District Court scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The investigation is ongoing.