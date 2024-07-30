Maryland family's dog severely burned, neighborhood child suspected

article

The Prince George's County Fire Marshal is investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty involving a family dog that was severely burned with a lighter.

The family believes a neighborhood child is responsible for the injuries.

Latricia Jones, the dog's owner, spoke with FOX 5 about the condition of her 3-and-a-half-year-old pit bull terrier named Bear.

"He’s stable right now. He’s on antibiotics and pain meds, so I think the pain medication is kind of sedating him a little," Jones said. "He is resting. Sometimes he cries."

The incident has left the community in shock.

"We’re devastated. My entire family is devastated. The community is devastated. I have neighbors that have known the dog since he was 6 weeks old... they’ve come over and when they see him they’re crying," Jones added.

Jones and her family suspect a 9-year-old neighborhood boy is responsible for Bear’s injuries.

Their doorbell camera captured images of the boy entering and leaving their backyard.

Jones believes the boy used a torch lighter to burn holes in Bear’s back.

"Without actual footage showing him burning the dog it’s like they’re like, 'well he didn’t do it,' but he said he also didn’t go to the backyard. I have him on camera three times going into the backyard when no one else was around," Jones said.

Veterinarians have informed Jones that Bear needs delicate surgery to remove his dead skin, which could cost around $10,000.

Dr. Marianne Bailey, a veterinarian from Annapolis, explained, "It’s reasonable that they were quoted a large amount because these wounds can be very difficult to manage. If this is a large dog with a large burn wound along its back, you’re probably looking at weeks if not months for this to heal. There could be complications along the way, and then he’s going to have a crazy scar down his back... and he may never have hair that regrows there ever again."

Jones hopes the boy who allegedly caused Bear's injuries receives professional help.

"I know he can’t go to jail. I don’t want to see him go to jail," Jones said. "He’s 9 years old, but I want to see if maybe he gets some type of professional intervention, you know. I want his parents to be accountable and that they acknowledge that he’s done this. The police said it’s a minor, and there’s not a lot they can really do in a juvenile case like this."

Prince George's County Police and the Fire Marshal's Office have confirmed they are investigating the case.

As of now, no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money to treat Bear's wounds.