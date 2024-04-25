Expand / Collapse search

Dead body discovered in downtown Silver Spring hotel

Published  April 25, 2024 5:54pm EDT
Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A death investigation is underway in downtown Silver Spring after a person was found lifeless in a hotel room Thursday. 

Jordan Harris, the manager at Hotel Silver Spring, confirmed with FOX 5 that the body was discovered by employees, and authorities have been notified. 

Montgomery County Police Department's public information officer, Shiera Goff, stated that officers are at the hotel — located at 8727 Colesville Road – and so far the cause of death remains undetermined. 