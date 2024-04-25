Dead body discovered in downtown Silver Spring hotel
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A death investigation is underway in downtown Silver Spring after a person was found lifeless in a hotel room Thursday.
Jordan Harris, the manager at Hotel Silver Spring, confirmed with FOX 5 that the body was discovered by employees, and authorities have been notified.
Montgomery County Police Department's public information officer, Shiera Goff, stated that officers are at the hotel — located at 8727 Colesville Road – and so far the cause of death remains undetermined.