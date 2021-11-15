DDOT shares first look at plans for infamous 'Dave Thomas Circle' in northeast DC

The District’s Department of Transportation gave the public its first look at the new "Dave Thomas Circle" on Monday night.

DDOT says the purpose of the construction isn’t to handle more traffic but to make the entire intersection safer.

The Wendy’s at the center of the intersection closed in September after the District purchased the property using eminent domain earlier this year.

The intersection is at the confluence of Florida and New York Avenues with 1st Street Southeast and Eckington Place Northeast thrown in, with O Street part of it as well.

The renderings show that O Street and the location of the current Wendy’s will be turned into green space as the intersections of Florida and New York are reconfigured.

Florida will get two-way traffic again, 1st Street will also have two-way traffic.

All this, as bike lanes are expanded and pedestrian walkways and ramps improved.

DDOT says this project isn’t about being able to handle more traffic as much as it is about making the whole intersection safer.

Construction is tentatively set to start in the Summer of 2022.

According to DDOT’s proposed plan for whichever contractor gets the bid for the project, they would like the Wendy’s to be taken down pretty soon after construction starts, but that timing could change if the contractor wanted and DDOT approved it.

DDOT also says they don’t anticipate any long-term closures during construction, which is expected to last until 2024.